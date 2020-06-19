Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV) Trading 0.9% Higher

Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.57, 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.

