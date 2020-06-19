Precept Management LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Precept Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,679.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,323.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,722.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,443.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,072.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,611.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

