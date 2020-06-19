PPK Group (ASX:PPK) Stock Price Down 3.6%

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$3.42 ($2.43) and last traded at A$3.48 ($2.47), approximately 105,190 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.61 ($2.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of $297.11 million and a P/E ratio of 435.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

In other PPK Group news, insider Robin Levison 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. Also, insider Glenn Molloy purchased 72,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.95 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$141,315.92 ($100,224.06).

PPK Group Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, hiring, service, and support of underground coal mining equipment in Australia. The company offers pneumatic and hydraulic roof bolters, rib drills, remote drilling rigs, grout mixers, pumps, water separators under the Rambor and King Cobra names; and CoalTram and other underground diesel vehicles, alternators, electrical equipment, and mining consumables.

