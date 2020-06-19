Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,989.40

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,989.40 ($25.32) and last traded at GBX 1,981.20 ($25.22), with a volume of 23807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,950 ($24.82).

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,874.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,644.83.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

