Platinum Asia Investments (ASX:PAI) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Platinum Asia Investments Ltd (ASX:PAI) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.99 ($0.70) and last traded at A$0.99 ($0.70), 103,139 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.98 ($0.70).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.98 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.01. The stock has a market cap of $357.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.

About Platinum Asia Investments (ASX:PAI)

Platinum Asia Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia ex Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

