Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $153,092.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.71 or 0.01853438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00172092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00110834 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 159,559,236 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.