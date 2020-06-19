Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

In related news, Director Eric P. Edelstein acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch acquired 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $60,134.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 97.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 216,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 17.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 307,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

