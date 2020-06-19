Piper Sandler Comments on Tenaris SA’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tenaris in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion.

TS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenaris from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cheuvreux cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of TS opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,800 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 6,919.7% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,663,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,974 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $10,832,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 351.8% in the first quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 723,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 563,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.