Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the payment services company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.90.

NYSE:AXP opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 4.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.