Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 2%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31), approximately 58,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and a P/E ratio of -8.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.64.

In related news, insider Marcus Edwards-Jones purchased 52,927 shares of Phoenix Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,468.32 ($10,778.06).

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, tungsten, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property located in the Alder Creek mining district, Custer county, Idaho.

