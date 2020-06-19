Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. 18,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,620. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

