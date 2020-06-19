Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.
Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. 18,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,620. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
