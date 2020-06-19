Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,153 ($14.67) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,156 ($14.71). Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,185 ($15.08) to GBX 1,182 ($15.04) in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 1,080 ($13.75) in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.51) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,090 ($13.87) to GBX 1,140 ($14.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 760 ($9.67) to GBX 1,125 ($14.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pennon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,138.18 ($14.49).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 1,151 ($14.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,117.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,078.18. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 695.20 ($8.85) and a one year high of GBX 1,589.50 ($20.23). The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 61.70 ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 56.40 ($0.72) by GBX 5.30 ($0.07). Analysts expect that Pennon Group will post 5792.9997475 earnings per share for the current year.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.