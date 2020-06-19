Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPI. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capita from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 70 ($0.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Capita from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 35 ($0.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.57) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, April 24th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Capita to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 68.43 ($0.87).

Get Capita alerts:

LON CPI opened at GBX 41.55 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.71. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.36). The company has a market capitalization of $692.75 million and a PE ratio of -10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.