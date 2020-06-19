Peel Hunt Increases William Hill (LON:WMH) Price Target to GBX 170

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the gambling company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WMH. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 305 ($3.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.67) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of William Hill to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 195 ($2.48) in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 167.14 ($2.13).

Shares of WMH stock opened at GBX 136.70 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 142. William Hill has a one year low of GBX 28.63 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.63).

In related news, insider Matthew Ashley purchased 220,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,208.02 ($2,810.26). Also, insider Gordon Wilson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($12,409.32).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

