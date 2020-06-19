Pax Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Pax Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS PXGYF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Pax Global Technology has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.75.
About Pax Global Technology
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
