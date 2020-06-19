Paul R. Johnston Sells 8,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $598,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,848.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.25. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Exponent by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

