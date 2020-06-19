Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC trimmed its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,870,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,464,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,111 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,543,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,705,000 after acquiring an additional 592,901 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,114,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,177 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. G.Research downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $815.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.69. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

