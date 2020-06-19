Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Get Panasonic alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group downgraded Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.93 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panasonic (PCRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.