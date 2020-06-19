Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. 229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,065. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $742.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.19. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,021.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 875,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 805,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,725,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,973,000 after buying an additional 40,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

