Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

