Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.44. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Molecular Templates by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 12.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

