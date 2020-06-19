Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WYND. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

NYSE:WYND opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 32.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 30.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

