Oppenheimer Comments on AVITA MED LTD/S ADR’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get AVITA MED LTD/S alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. AVITA MED LTD/S has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AVITA MED LTD/S by 77.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.