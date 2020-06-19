Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207,779 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.34% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

