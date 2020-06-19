Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,535 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Office Depot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 190,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Office Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Office Depot by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Office Depot by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 89,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Office Depot by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Office Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Office Depot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

ODP stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Office Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.32.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

