OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.59 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.