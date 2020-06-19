Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Raised to $3.50

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $3.25 to $3.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ocean Yield ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ocean Yield ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.98.

Get Ocean Yield ASA alerts:

Shares of Ocean Yield ASA stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58. Ocean Yield ASA has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Yield ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Yield ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.