Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Ocean Yield ASA from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ocean Yield ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Ocean Yield ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ocean Yield ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.98.

OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Ocean Yield ASA has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58.

