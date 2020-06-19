Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ocean Yield ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ocean Yield ASA from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.98.

Get Ocean Yield ASA alerts:

Shares of Ocean Yield ASA stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Ocean Yield ASA has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Yield ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Yield ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.