Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,364.30 ($17.36).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OCDO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 932 ($11.86) to GBX 1,088 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.64) to GBX 1,350 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,090 ($13.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

OCDO traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,953.50 ($24.86). The company had a trading volume of 710,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,249 ($28.62). The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,971.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,449.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

