NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for NYSE:SLQT in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Department expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLQT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. NYSE:SLQT has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

