Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.