NortonLifeLock Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,908 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,099% compared to the average volume of 576 put options.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,700,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,450,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,629,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. 465,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,200,611. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

