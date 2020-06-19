Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 6,327.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 563.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

