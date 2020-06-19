Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $176.97 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

