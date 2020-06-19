Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Get Nextdecade alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Nextdecade stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. Nextdecade has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Nextdecade will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextdecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.