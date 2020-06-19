Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,726 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMRK. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1,285.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

NMRK stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Newmark Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $871.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

