Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $520.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.66.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $449.87 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $458.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.