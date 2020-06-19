Netbox Coin (NBX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.65 Million

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $82,921.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00913120 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000792 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 75,797,641 coins and its circulating supply is 54,951,635 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.