Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 110 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 110 price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 112 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 79 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 109 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 106.86.

Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

