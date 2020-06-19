NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NESTE OYJ/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

About NESTE OYJ/ADR

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

