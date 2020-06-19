NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NESTE OYJ/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

