Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $343.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Geron had a negative return on equity of 52.95% and a negative net margin of 16,449.23%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Geron by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Geron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Geron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

