Needham & Company LLC Raises Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $16.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of VIAV opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.87 and a beta of 0.89. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at $442,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

