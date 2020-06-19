Needham & Company LLC Raises CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $775.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.25.

CoStar Group stock traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $711.04. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.10. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

