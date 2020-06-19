Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Update

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 309,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHTC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,773. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

