National Bank Financial Weighs in on New Look Vision Group Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for New Look Vision Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.80 million.

TSE:BCI opened at C$26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.49 million and a PE ratio of 24.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. New Look Vision Group has a fifty-two week low of C$20.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.98.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

