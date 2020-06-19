National Bank Financial Cuts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$12.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CGX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised Cineplex from a tender rating to a hold rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.00.

CGX stock opened at C$11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $884.76 million and a PE ratio of 24.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.26. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

