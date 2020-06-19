MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Head-To-Head Review

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MSB Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSB Financial 16.04% 6.99% 0.77% Lake Shore Bancorp 14.38% 4.74% 0.65%

MSB Financial has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSB Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSB Financial $25.53 million 2.26 $4.10 million N/A N/A Lake Shore Bancorp $26.76 million 2.65 $4.09 million N/A N/A

MSB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSB Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of MSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MSB Financial beats Lake Shore Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSB Financial Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

