Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mosaic Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic Capital from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of CVE M opened at C$2.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.02. Mosaic Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 million and a P/E ratio of -400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Capital will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

