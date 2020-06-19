Mosaic Brands (ASX:MOZ) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Mosaic Brands Limited (ASX:MOZ)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.82 ($0.58) and last traded at A$0.85 ($0.60), approximately 197,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.86 ($0.61).

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 million and a P/E ratio of 6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.94.

About Mosaic Brands (ASX:MOZ)

Mosaic Brands Limited engages in the retail of women's apparel and accessories in Australia. The company offers dresses; skirts; tops, shirts, tees, twinsets, and kaftans; pants; shorts; jackets, coats, and vests; cardigans and shrugs, and sweaters and jumpers; sleepwear; intimates; swimwear; accessories, such as bags and hats, gifts, jewelry, eyewear, and scarves; and footwear.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.